Combine Chicken Riggies And Running In Central New York This October

If you love food and Upstate New York, mix in some running too. Coming up this October you can combine chicken riggies and running in Central New York.

Coming up on Sunday October 13th 2024 the second annual Riggie Run and Walk will be held at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus. It will feature a 5K Run, 5K Riggie Challenge, 5K Wheelchair Race, 5K Wheelchair Riggie Challenge, 2-Mile Walk, and a 1-Mile Kids Run.

5K Run and Wheelchair participants will have the opportunity to register for the Riggie Challenge in which they will be required to consume one bowl of chicken riggies at the halfway point of the race. For those who wish not to engage in the Challenge, a traditional 5K division will be offered.

Prizes will be awarded in both divisions. Additionally, at the end of the Run and Walk, a Riggiefest will be featured in the Student Center in which local restaurants will showcase their version of this famous Utica dish. All paid participants will be invited to taste the various entries, at no additional cost, and cast a vote to determine the area’s best riggies. Community members are also invited to attend for a $5 entry fee.

You can read more online here.

All proceeds will go to Sitrin's Military Program which benefits local post-9/11 veterans and service members who have PTSD, suicidal ideations, depression, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other combat-related conditions.

Schedule Of Events Day Of

8:30AM - Registration/Continental Breakfast 9:30AM – Kids 1-Mile Run 10:00AM - National Anthem at Race Start 10:05AM - 5K Wheelchair Race and Wheelchair Riggie Challenge 10:10AM - 5K Run and Riggie Challenge 10:15AM - 2-Mile Walk 11:15AM - Winners Announced/Race Results

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2024 Central New York These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler