If you've got a high school senior at home, you already know how quickly the costs of preparing for college can add up. Between campus visits, school supplies, and everything else that comes with planning for the next chapter, every dollar counts.

Here's some good news for families throughout New York. More than 130 colleges and universities across New York State are waiving application fees this fall, including several right here in the Mohawk Valley.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the fee waivers as part of the state's 2026 College Application Initiative, designed to make higher education more accessible, especially for students from low-income families and those who would be the first in their families to attend college.

And with some college application fees running between $50 and $90 each, the savings could really add up.

Central New York Colleges Offering Free Applications

Students looking to stay close to home have several options.

All SUNY campuses will waive application fees from October 19 through November 2, 2026. Students can apply to up to five SUNY schools without paying an application fee during that period.

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Local participating colleges include:

Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC)

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Herkimer College

SUNY Morrisville

Onondaga Community College

SUNY Oswego

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Oneonta

Whether your student is considering a two-year program, a four-year degree, or just wants to explore their options, this is a great opportunity to apply without spending hundreds of dollars.

What About Private Colleges?

It's not just SUNY schools getting in on the savings.

Several private colleges across New York are also participating, although their fee waiver dates vary.

Hartwick College in Oneonta is offering free applications year-round. Colgate University in Hamilton is also listed as a participating school, but its fee waiver is scheduled for October 2027, not this fall.

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Other private colleges throughout the state are offering free applications during October, November, or even the entire academic year.

How Much Could Families Save?

The savings are pretty significant.

According to the Governor's Office, New York students and families saved more than $15 million in application fees last year through the initiative.

Think about it. If your teen applies to five colleges that normally charge $75 each, that's $375 staying in your pocket. And considering how expensive college can be before students even step foot on campus, that's money families could certainly use elsewhere.

Where to Find the Full List of Colleges Waiving Fees

Before submitting applications, families should double-check the dates and requirements for each school. Not every college is waiving fees at the same time, and some have specific eligibility requirements.

You can find the complete list of participating schools and their fee waiver dates through the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation.

If college is on the horizon for your family, now might be the perfect time to sit down with your teen, make a list of schools, and take advantage of the savings.

After all, college is expensive enough. Why pay application fees if you don't have to?