If you've ever wanted to channel your inner Belle, now may just be your chance.

Because the former College of Saint Rose in Albany is officially putting its massive library collection up for sale, and we’re not talking a few boxes of books.

Care to add 150,000 titles to your TBR list?

What’s Being Sold?

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy announced this week that the county is seeking proposals from individuals or organizations interested in purchasing and transporting the former college’s Neil Hellman Library collection.

The collection includes:

Publications dating back to the 1600s

Antique Bibles

Sheet music

DVDs

Academic journals and periodicals

General publications across countless subjects

Basically, it’s a book lover’s fever dream.

No estimated value has been released, but proposals are being accepted through BidNet, a government procurement website.

A Quick Saint Rose Refresher

The College of Saint Rose officially closed in June 2024 after struggling with financial issues.

Founded in 1920 as a Catholic college for women, Saint Rose went on to educate more than 50,000 students during its 104-year history.

One of its most famous alumni? Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Late last year, the Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority purchased the former campus for $35 million, with plans to redevelop the property.

The Big Hope

Whether it ends up in the hands of a major institution, private collector, or multiple organizations, a lot of people are crossing their fingers that these books land somewhere they’ll be preserved, protected, and actually used.

And if you do happen to have warehouse space, a passion for rare books, and a casual love of 17th-century publications… Albany County would very much like to hear from you.

