Heading back to college means new classes, new roommates, new routines and, for some students, a whole lot more stress.

Unfortunately, it can also mean picking up habits that are a lot harder to put down.

As students return to campuses across New York, the New York State Quitline is reminding young adults that free help is available for anyone who wants to quit vaping. And considering which age group is vaping the most in New York, the timing couldn't be better.

Young Adults Have the Highest Vape Use in New York

According to New York State data, adults between the ages of 18 and 24 have the highest rate of vape product use in the state.

That's also the age range that makes up a large portion of the college population.

College can bring plenty of changes all at once. Students are dealing with new social circles, more independence, academic pressure and, in many cases, living away from home for the first time.

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Health officials say that combination makes college an important time to educate young adults about vaping and make sure students who want to quit know where to turn for help.

Free Program Helps New Yorkers Quit Vaping

One of those resources doesn't require sitting through a meeting or even making a phone call.

DropTheVape is a free and confidential texting program from the New York State Quitline designed to help people quit vaping.

The six-week program provides skill-building techniques and support along the way. The Quitline says the program's largest enrollment comes from people in their 20s.

For college students juggling classes, work and everything else that comes with campus life, getting support through a phone may make quitting a little more manageable.

Why New York Colleges Are Focusing on Vaping

Before the start of the fall semester, the New York State Quitline held a two-part webinar series focused on addressing vape product use on college campuses.

The program looked at some of the challenges schools face when trying to create and maintain tobacco- and vape-free campuses, including getting students and administrators on board, properly communicating available resources and dealing with environmental concerns surrounding vape products.

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The bigger message for students is that vaping is a health issue, and anyone who wants help quitting has options.

How to Get Free Help Quitting Vaping in New York

New Yorkers who want to quit vaping or using tobacco products have several free resources available. DropTheVape offers a free, confidential six-week text program through DropTheVape.

The New York State Quitline also provides free coaching and resources seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). Additional text support is available by texting QUITNOW to 333888.

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Adults 18 and older may also qualify for free nicotine replacement medications through the Quitline.

With thousands of students heading back to New York colleges this fall, health officials are hoping campuses can help prevent young adults from starting to vape while making it easier for those who already do to quit.

And for students who are ready to give it up, getting help doesn't have to cost anything.

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan