Coffee Mugs Are Being Recalled Across New York

580,000 coffee mugs are being recalled nationwide. Do you own any of these here in New York?

These glass coffee mugs called "JoyJolt Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs" are being recalled because they can't hold coffee without breaking:

"Our 16 oz Declan Single Wall Glass Mugs may not hold up to heat as well as we'd hope, increasing the potential for risk."

According to the company, the recall deals with the 16oz Declan Single Wall Glass Mugs (JG10242). These mugs have broken at the base when exposed to hot liquids, causing burns and lacerations. They were sold in a 16 oz. size as a set of six. The recalled glasses are clear with a handle. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging and the order confirmation.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses, and contact MM Products for a full refund.

These mugs were sold online at Amazon, and on MM Products Inc.’s website joyjolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20 and $25 for a set of six mugs. They were imported from New York State.

"To date, we’ve received 103 reports of such incidents out of the 580,000 mugs sold. Your safety is our top priority, and we’re taking immediate action by issuing a voluntary recall of this product."

Do you own these mugs? If so, you can fill out a form online to start the recall process and return your mugs. Your order number (if available) will help streamline the process, but it's not a deal breaker if you can’t find it.

