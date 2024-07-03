Legendary Rome New York Restaurant Closes

News broke on social media of a legendary restaurant that has been part of the Rome community for generations is now closed. Here's what we know.

When Coalyard Charlie's closed it's doors on June 30th, they made a Facebook post saying they would be open again on July 16th after a much needed vacation. Employees went home eager to have a quick summer break. For many, they left behind belongings and memories not realizing that would be the last time they walked through those doors.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we announce the closure of Coalyard Charlie's. This difficult decision comes after much consideration and reflection on the challenges we have faced, namely the profound impacts of the pandemic, ongoing labor shortages, and rapidly increasing expenses, including food costs. We have exhausted all options and fought hard to keep our doors open in the aftermath of the pandemic, but unfortunately, these hurdles have proven too large for us to overcome. "

Coalyard's went on to thank their incredible team, past and present, for their talent, hard work and dedication.

"Thank you for your commitment, especially throughout the aforementioned challenges, and for everything you all have done to make our restaurant the Rome staple it has been for so many years. It has been our absolute pleasure to serve this community, and we will forever cherish the opportunity to have done so."

Coalyard made the announcement themselves on Facebook. Not only was the community shocked by this news, so were the employees, including Alesha Romeo-Ouimette:

"17 years for me. 30+ for my mom. Even more combined for the rest of the employees. We weren’t even given the decency of being told face to face, just thought we were going on our annual 2 week vacation, left belongings behind thinking “oh we’ll get them when we get back”. But the worst of it is we didn’t even get the chance to say goodbye to all of our regulars, the people who’ve become like family to us and the families we’ve watched grow over the years."

Alesha goes on to write how blessed she was to have Coalyard part of her family DNA.

"I’m beyond blessed for all my years at Coalyards, from bussing, hosting, serving, cooking, dishwashing, still the worlds worst bartender but that’s ok. All of our memories, crazy stories, and after work adventures. Being able to work with my mom for so long (sorry you had to deal with me as a teenager AND an employee I’m surprised I never got fired) and all other family who also worked there throughout the years. So grateful that Liv and G were at least able to have a couple years of lunch and dinner dates.

Restaurant friends please feel free to post any openings you may know about, or any friends that even just want to share a memory"

If you know of any openings, you can contact Alesha here.

From The Author

I grew up with Coalyards in my DNA as well, but from a different perspective. My Grandparents and Uncles home was across the street. This big old green home. Every birthday through my teen years was celebrated there, every Christmas Eve, every summer swimming in the pool......it was all across from Coalyards. My parents would take us for dinner there once we got older. But Coalyards was always in view. From playing in the parking lot during the winter on the snow banks, to smelling the amazing food stepping out of my parents car on Canal Street, Coalyards was there. Every firework show from when I was born to teenage years I spent sitting on the stone wall looking at Coalyards and up to the sky.

Once my grandparents died and my uncle got sick, the home became very run down. The city of Rome tore it down about a year or so ago. Wheneve I drove through Rome, seeing Coalyards would remind me of them.....so not seeing it will be a new experience.

