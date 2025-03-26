This Tiny Insect Is Spreading Dangerous Illnesses Across New York

As the weather warms up in New York, so does the risk of tick bites and tick-borne illnesses. Ticks are becoming active earlier each spring bringing with them diseases like Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan virus. Left untreated, these illnesses can lead to serious health problems, even death.

Why Are Ticks a Bigger Problem Now?

Tick populations have surged in recent years. Anaplasmosis cases have increased in our region. Ticks thrive in wooded areas, fields, and tall grass, and they’re experts at latching onto unsuspecting humans and animals, though ticks don’t fly or jump.

How Ticks Find You

They "quest" by sitting on the edge of leaves or blades of grass with their front legs out, waiting to grab onto you as you pass by. They’re drawn to your body heat, breath, movement, and even shadows.

Once attached, ticks cut into your skin and feed on your blood, sometimes for days. It's during this time that they can transmit dangerous pathogens into your bloodstream.

Erik Karits/Unsplash Erik Karits/Unsplash loading...

How to Protect Yourself

If you're heading outside, take these precautions to avoid tick bites:

Wear clothing treated with permethrin to kill ticks on contact.

Use effective insect repellents on exposed skin

Dress smart : Wear long sleeves, long pants tucked into socks, and light-colored clothing to spot ticks easily.

Stick to the center of trails and avoid brushing up against tall grass and shrubs.

Do a full tick check after every outing—especially in your hair, underarms, and waistband. Showering soon after helps too.

Found a Tick?

If you or your pet has a tick attached, don’t panic. Learn how to safely remove it on the CDC's website.

Keep an eye out for these symptoms in the weeks after a bite:

Fever or chills

Fatigue or body aches

Rashes

Headaches

Joint or muscle pain

These signs may indicate a tick-borne disease, and early treatment is crucial.

Erik Karits/Unsplash Erik Karits/Unsplash loading...

A Rare But Serious Threat: Tick Paralysis

In rare cases, tick saliva can cause tick paralysis, a condition that leads to temporary muscle weakness or paralysis. The good news? Removing the tick usually brings rapid recovery within 24 hours. Still, it’s a medical emergency so don’t wait to act.

Want to Learn More?

The CDC has everything you need to know about ticks and the diseases they spread. Visit www.cdc.gov/ticks.

