It’s not every day you see your principal trotting to school on horseback, but that's exactly what happened for students at K.C. Heffernan Elementary School in Marcellus.

On Wednesday, June 25, the last day of school, Principal Lauren Massa ditched her car keys for a set of reins and arrived at school on a horse named Coconut, courtesy of RT80 Quarry Ridge Stables in Nedrow, NY.

Students Crush Mustand Reading Challenge Goal

Her equine entrance was a reward for students crushing their 200,000-minute Mustang Reading Challenge, a beloved school tradition.

The goal is to get the entire student body to collectively read 200,000 minutes before the end of June. The prize? Watching their principal fulfill a fun, unforgettable promise, this year, that meant trading four wheels for four hooves.

As the excited crowd of students lined the sidewalks, waving, clapping, and giving “spirit fingers,” Massa delivered the morning announcements from Coconut’s back. The horse, guided by handler Wendy Cutri, was calm and ready for her close-up. Coconut is no stranger to big events, as she often makes appearances at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards and local festivals.

It's Tradition!

While Massa is new to the principal role this year, she’s clearly continuing a cherished tradition of celebrating literacy in big, bold ways. Former principal Bob Montgomery famously kissed a pig, camped out on the school roof, and even competed in tug-of-war with students to keep the reading momentum going.

These light-hearted stunts aren’t just fun, they're smart. They motivate young readers, build community, and show kids that hard work really does pay off... even if it trots.

For families, it's a perfect example of how creative incentives can bring learning to life and make the last day of school something kids will talk about all summer long.

