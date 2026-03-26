“No Kings” protests are planned across Central New York this Saturday as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations expected to draw millions.

Organizers say the coordinated effort could become one of the largest single-day protest events in U.S. history, with thousands of gatherings scheduled across the country.

The March 28 mobilization marks the third major nationwide “No Kings” action, with events planned in cities and small towns across the country.

“No Kings” Protests Planned Across Central New York

In Central New York alone, multiple demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day in communities including DeWitt, Skaneateles, Auburn, Central Square, Oswego, Cortland, Rome, Utica and Hamilton.

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Statewide, organizers say there are more than 160 events planned, including over 120 in Upstate New York. Nationwide, more than 3,000 protests are expected to take place on Saturday as part of the coordinated action.

What the “No Kings” Movement Is About

The “No Kings” protests are part of an ongoing national movement opposing policies tied to the Trump administration.

Organizers and participants say they are concerned about what they describe as threats to democratic norms, including immigration enforcement actions, deployment of federal forces in U.S. cities, tariffs and ongoing international conflicts.

The demonstrations are being organized by a coalition of activist groups, including Indivisible, and are expected to take place in communities of all political backgrounds.

Previous “No Kings” protests have drawn millions of participants nationwide, with turnout growing at each event.

Central New York Protest Times and Locations

Here’s where demonstrations are scheduled across Central New York on Saturday:

Auburn: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South Street

Central Square: 2 to 3:30 p.m., 3243 Fulton Avenue

Cortland: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Courthouse Park, 33 Church Street

DeWitt: noon to 2 p.m., Kinne Road and Erie Boulevard East

Hamilton: 2 to 3 p.m., Hamilton Village Green, 38 Broad Street

Oswego: 10 a.m. to noon, Bridge Street Bridge

Rome: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fort Stanwix National Monument, 100 North James Street

Skaneateles: noon to 2 p.m., Route 20 and Genesee Street

Utica: 1 to 3 p.m., 207 Genesee Street

What to Expect

Organizers say the demonstrations are intended to be peaceful and community-based, with events ranging from rallies to marches in public spaces like parks, sidewalks and downtown areas.

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With multiple events happening throughout the region, drivers may see increased traffic in some areas during protest times. There are currently no road closures.