If your idea of a perfect spring Saturday involves flowers, hanging baskets, homemade pie, and wandering through tables and tables of plants while convincing yourself you “definitely have room for one more,” put this event on your calendar right now!

The annual Upper Unadilla Valley Association plant sale returns Saturday, May 16, bringing hundreds of locally grown perennials, garden goodies, and small-town charm to West Winfield.

Hundreds of Perennials Will Be Available

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Town of Winfield Park and features dozens of perennial varieties donated by local gardeners, with most plants priced between $3 and $5 per pot.

For gardeners, it’s the type of event where you show up for “just a couple plants” and leave trying to figure out how to fit everything into your trunk. And because the plants are locally grown, they’re already well-suited for Central New York gardens and weather.

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Organizers stress that no plants will be sold before the official 10 a.m. start time.

More Than Just Flowers

The event also includes:

Hanging flower baskets from West End Farms

Homemade jams

A pie sale hosted by the West Winfield Library

Used gardening books available for donations

So even if you don’t exactly have a green thumb, there’s still a good excuse to stop by.

There’s Also a Duck Derby

One of the most unique parts of the event is the annual duck derby happening at 11:30 a.m. Participants can purchase rubber ducks for a chance to win half of the proceeds raised through ticket sales.

Tickets cost $3 for one duck or $5 for two ducks. Tickets are available at the event.

Supporting Local Scholarships and Preservation Efforts

The non-profit Upper Unadilla Valley Association has been preserving and promoting the region since 1969. Proceeds from the annual sale help fund scholarships for graduating students in the Mount Markham Central School District.

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Additionally, proceeds will also help with local tours and community events, historic preservation efforts and environmental protection projects throughout the region.

Looking for New Members

The association is also currently looking for new board members from within the Upper Unadilla Valley region.

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Residents interested in learning more about becoming involved can contact UUVA President Larraine McNulty at 315-855-4368.

Plants That Can Turn Your Yard Into a Monarch Haven You don’t need a massive garden to help. Even planting a few of these in a small space can create a stop along the monarch’s migration route. And the more people who do it? The better chance these butterflies have to bounce back. So if you’re planting this season, maybe skip one of the basic flowers, and go with something that actually gives back.

