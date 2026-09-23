Winter in Central New York is no joke. Between the snow, freezing temperatures and biting wind, a warm coat is not optional.

Unfortunately, with the cost of nearly everything going up, some local families are being forced to choose between basic necessities. The Neighborhood Center and Accelerate Sports are teaming up to make one of those choices a little easier.

Donate a Winter Coat in Whitesboro

The Spread the Warmth Coat Drive is collecting new and gently used winter coats for local children and families.

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Donations can be dropped off now through November 6, 2026, at:

Accelerate Sports

5241 Judd Road

Whitesboro, New York

Anyone who would rather purchase an item online can also contribute through the coat drive’s Amazon wish list.

Helping Local Families Through Winter

A reliable winter coat can be expensive, especially when parents are already stretching their budgets to cover groceries, housing, utilities and other household expenses. But Central New York children still need to walk to school, wait for the bus and travel to appointments or activities in freezing temperatures.

The Neighborhood Center will distribute the donated coats in December to children and families participating in its Holiday Assistance Program. Every donated coat will provide more than warmth. It will also take one major expense off a local family’s holiday shopping list.

The Neighborhood Center has served children, families and the Utica community since 1905 through programs focused on support, resources, advocacy and empowerment. For more information about the coat drive or The Neighborhood Center’s services, call 315-272-2600 or visit The Neighborhood Center online.