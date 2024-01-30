Classic Deli And Market For Sale In Utica New York

If you've ever dreamed of owning a deli market in Central New York, one classic one is for sale in Utica.

Ridgewood Market and Deli Utica is located off of Oneida Street in Utica. Currently the business is for sale because the current owner is looking to retire:

Turnkey Operation in a great area of Utica, located on heavily traveled Oneida St. Great Opportunity for a Motivated Entrepreneur. Call Andy Weimer @ (315)725-5159"

The deli and store is located halfway between Uptown Utica and Washington Mills. Right in the heart of the middle of South Utica. According to the Utica OD, the store has been in our area for over 60 years.

We carry several grocery items, cold beverages, lottery, newspapers, coffee with breakfast items, as well as a full service deli with cold cuts, subs, sandwiches, salads and soups."

If you're interested, you can read more on Facebook online here.

People may want to own a deli for various reasons, and motivations can vary depending on individual preferences, goals, and interests. Here are some common reasons why individuals might aspire to own a deli:

- Owning a deli allows individuals to be their own boss and run their own business.

- Some people have a genuine love for food and culinary arts.

- Delis often serve as community hubs, where locals gather to enjoy good food and conversation. Owners may appreciate the chance to contribute to the community, build relationships with customers, and become a central part of the neighborhood.

It's time for you to take your leap into becoming an owner.

