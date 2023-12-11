Cirque Du Soleil Is Finally Coming To Central New York

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Central New York. Get ready for this amazing show coming to Syracuse in April of 2024.

"Corteo" is the name of the arena production from Cirque du Soleil coming to Syracuse in April of 2024. in Syracuse. This unique production first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators in 20 countries on four continents. "Corteo" will be presented at Upstate Medical Arena for five shows from April 4th - April 7th 2024.

Tickets for "Corteo" in Syracuse are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members online at clubcirque.com.

What is Corteo about? The clown Mauro envisions that his own burial will take place amid a carnival atmosphere and be attended by tender angels. The show contrasts the grand with the intimate, the silly with the tragic, and the beauty of perfection with the appeal of imperfection. It also emphasizes the strength and vulnerability of the clown as well as his knowledge and generosity to represent the aspect of humanity that exists in each of us. Corteo is guided through a timeless ceremony in which fantasy teases reality with music, which is both poetic and mischievous."

Corteo is a 100 min long performance excluding a 25 min intermission. Like most of Cirque du Soleil shows, Corteo is meant to entertain the whole family. That being said, it does contain loud noises and some dark scenes. You can read more online here to learn about the show. Also, other shows from Vegas to the North East are listed as well.