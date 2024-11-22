200 Central New York Kids Need Your Help This Christmas

Can you help over 200 Central New York kids this holiday season?

For most children, Christmas morning is filled with laughter and the joy and excitement of opening a brightly-wrapped Christmas present. Unfortunately, not every child has that holiday experience - this year is especially tough - but you can help. Here's how you can help local children in Central New York this Christmas season.

Lite 98.7 is partnering with the Rome Rescue Mission to help make Christmas a little merrier for children in need.

If you're interested in granting a particular child's Christmas wish, check out the list of kids below and fill out the form below.

New, UNWRAPPED gifts should be clearly labeled with the child's name, and dropped off in the Townsquare Media lobby at 9418 River Road in Marcy, NY - Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 5:00PM, from now until Friday, December 13, 2024. Adopt One Of Our Over 200 Kids

Please select the child or children you'd like to adopt (you don't have to get every single item listed). Once a child is selected on THIS GOOGLE FORM, the name will disappear from the list. Please know that we try to keep this list as current as possible. The form has the childs name, age, gender, and a few wish list items. YOU DO NOT have to buy all the items that are listed. This is to help you shop. Fill out your contact info and scroll through our list. Once you select the box you would like, keep scrolling to the bottom of the list and hit submit. Once you hit submit, the child has been adopted by you and will disappear from our list.

If that form didn't load for you, CLICK HERE.