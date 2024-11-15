Holiday music is playing, so it’s time to trade in the flip-flops for boots and t-shirts for sleeves. I know, I know, I’m not happy about it either, but I don’t make the rules.

Luckily, with the colder weather, we have one thing to look forward to, the beauty of the holiday season. And as Mariah told us, it’s time.

Utica has so many options where to get your perfect tree, whether you want to pick a pre-cut or get your lumberjack on.

Where to get a Christmas Tree in Utica

Massoud’s Tree Farm

Opening on Black Friday, Massoud’s allows shoppers to choose from a pre-cut tree or take a tractor ride to cut their own. The farm also has a barn with a gift shop to purchase holiday decorations, wreaths, and firewood. It’s said that Santa even makes surprise visits on the farm too.

Henderbergs Christmas Tree Farm

If you’re looking for something a little more colorful, Henderbergs is for you! They offer u-pick trees in a variety of colors like blue, pink, red, purple, ect. They have 7 colors that are non-toxic, food-grade and won’t come off. When you bring the family, the kids can enjoy wagon rides, and help put the tree on the car - but you can leave the saws at home because they handle all the dirty work!

Crit’z Farm

Pick your own Christmas tree, take a scenic wagon ride, shop at the gift shop and enjoy a tasty treat while you’re here. Crit’z opens for tree cutting on Black Friday with over 45,000 trees to choose from. Saws are provided and a tractor will pick up you and the tree you cut down. They also have pre-cut trees if you don’t want to pre-cut.

Cara Grobbelaar/Unsplash loading...

Keith Tree Farm

Opening after Thanksgiving, Keith Tree Farn has a variety of both pre-cut of cut your own Christmas trees.

Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm

Cash only, but a wide variety of pre-cut trees are available. There’s also a gift shop for holiday decor and they are a Trees for Troops Sponsor.

Kringle Christmas Tree Farm

Opening November 15th, Kringle offers both pre and uncut Christmas Trees. They also have a beautiful red sleigh on site available for family photos and this year, there is a village walk-thru.

Shuster Tree Farm

There are 10 acres of u-cut trees at Shuster Tree Farm. They also have a limited amount of pre-cut trees, wreaths and a variety of outdoor holiday decor. Saws and sleds are provided, and they will shake and bale your tree as well as drill for stands - all for free. They open for the season on Black Friday.

Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses

Wreaths, Trees and centerpieces can be found at Candella’s in Marcy.

Northstar Orchards

Borrow a saw and head out to the fields to cut your tree at Northstar before picking up a tasty treat in the store.

Olney’s Christmas Trees

Not only can you cut your own tree, but they’ll deliver it to you for a fee!

freestocks/Unsplash freestocks/Unsplash loading...

Christmas Tree Safety

Pick a Fresh Tree: Avoid trees with brittle or brown needles, instead find one that has green needles that don’t fall off when touched.

Water it Daily: Real trees drink a lot and a hydrated tree is less flammable. Keep the tree stand filled with water and check it daily.

Keep Away from Heat: Heat can dry out your tree and increase the fire risk. Keep your tree away from heat sources like radiators, fireplaces, or space heaters and don’t use candles or flammable decorations near your tree.

Safe Lighting: Before reusing last year's lights, check for frays, loose connections or broken sockets. Turn off the lights when you leave the house or go to bed. LED lights provide less heat.

Avoid Accidental Tipovers: Especially important if you have pets or kids. Use a fishing line or twine to secure the tree to your wall or ceiling.

Avoid Outlet Overload: Use a power strip or surge protector to plug in multiple strands of lights. Overloading can lead to an increased fire risk.

Recycle Your Tree: Once the holidays are over, recycle or dispose of the tree. A dry, dead tree is flammable.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Real Trees vs. Artifical: Which is Better?

So, which is better? There are family traditions that bring out the masses to the farms to cut down their own tree each year. But, there are definitely conveniences of having an artificial tree; like having one that comes pre-lit.

Benefits of a Real Christmas Tree

The Smell: A real tree has that fresh pine scent that just can’t be re-created no matter how many candles you have.

Eco-Friendly: Real trees are biodegradable, and often grown on dedicated tree farms where new trees are replanted after each harvest. They support local agriculture and provide habitats for wildlife. And a real tree typically has a lower carbon footprint than an artificial one if recycled.

Tradition: Family-friendly memories for years to come can come from choosing your own tree each year.

Benefits of an Artificial Christmas Tree

Convenience: Artificial trees are easy to set up and maintain; you don’t need to water them or clean up needles.

Reusable: Artificial Christmas trees can be reused for years. So they may save you money in the long run.

Allergy-Friendly: Some people may be allergic to the pollen or mold spores found on real trees. Bonus: if you don’t actually like the smell of trees - they are scentless.

Variety of Styles and Sizes: Artificial trees come in so many styles, colors, and sizes, which will allow you to find one that fits your space and aesthetic preferences perfectly. Think tabletop trees, trees in each room, sparkly trees… the sky is the limit!

Fire-Resistant: Most artificial trees are made from fire-resistant materials, though safety precautions are still important with lights.

No Disposal Needed: At the end of the season, an artificial tree can be boxed up and stored, and if you’re really spicy - you can even leave the decorations on.

Successful Maine Family Holidays Start With These 11 Easy Tips A little pre-planning can make family holidays go much smoother, including these 11 easy tips. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell