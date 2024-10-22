Registration For Central New York Christmas Toy Program Is Now Open

The Christmas season is a time of joy, togetherness, and giving. For some families in Central New York, it can also be a time of stress. Learn how to get some help with that stress.

This year, the Rome Rescue Mission is here to ensure that every child in our community can experience the magic of Christmas. Families in Rome can now sign up to receive free toys for their children, bringing hope and joy to homes that may need a little extra help this season. The Mission’s Christmas gift giveaway will provide gifts to families who might otherwise struggle to put presents under the tree.

"Our Christmas gift program is a way to reach all those in our community who may need a little extra help this holiday season,” said Interim Executive Director Lisa Patierno. "No family should feel like they have to choose between paying bills and bringing smiles to their children's faces on Christmas morning."

The gifts will be distributed at the Rome Rescue Mission, located at 280 E.ast Dominick Street in Rome. The specific date and time for pick-up will be shared with everyone who registers. To ensure that the gifts go to the right hands, parents must present a valid ID at the time of pick-up.

This simple act of signing up can make a world of difference. Don’t miss this opportunity to give your children the joy they deserve this Christmas. Together, as a community, we can ensure that no child wakes up without a present to open. Sign up today online here.