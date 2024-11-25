Grab Your Pet Photos With Santa In Central New York

This December you can bring your pets and kids to meet Santa and have a beautiful photo taken. Here's the details where.

If you're looking for a special way to celebrate your family this holiday season, why not consider pet photos with Santa. Humane Society of Rome is hosting photos with Santa on Saturday December 6th from 11AM - 3PM at their location at 6247 Lamphear Road of Rome. It's a $15 donation for your photos, and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Rome.

Other Ways To Donate

The Humane Society of Rome offers several ways to support their mission of caring for homeless and abused animals. You can make a one-time donation to their General Fund, Building Fund, or Medical Fund, all of which provide critical resources like shelter, food, and medical care for animals in need. If your workplace offers a matching donation program, you can amplify your contribution by submitting the necessary paperwork to their Business Office​

For ongoing support, consider sponsoring an animal for $25 per month. This sponsorship helps cover food, care, and medical treatment for a chosen or assigned cat or dog, and sponsors can even visit their sponsored pet during shelter hours. Additionally, you can participate in fundraising efforts, such as hosting an event or shopping at their online store​

Volunteering is another impactful way to help, whether by working directly with animals, assisting at events, or fostering pets in your home. The Humane Society of Rome also accepts in-kind donations, such as pet food and supplies, which are always appreciated. For more information or to contribute, visit their donation page.

