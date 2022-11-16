Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns.

Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.

Christmas on Main Street captures the traditions and atmosphere of an “Old Fashioned Christmas” in the heart of the city where children’s dreams of sugarplums, and visits with Santa come to life."

Here's a look at the Christmas on Main Street schedule for the day:

Santa Arrives 12:15pm

Steven Swans Humane noon-3pm

Utica Zoo Mobile Petting Zoo 2-4pm

Ziyara Zanies Clowns - Balloon Animals 12:30 to 4:30

Children’s Museum Mobile Museum 12:30 – 4:30pm –

FREE Wagon Rides by Clinton Tractor

FREE Entertainment - Inside Union Station 11:30am – 5p

Here's a look at the on stage inside Union Station:

11:30 – 11:50 Polar Express Players

12:00 – 12:30 Mark Bolos

12:15 Santa Arrives

12:30 – 12:50 Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance

1:00 – 1:20 Sydney Irving

1:30 – 1:50 Happy Haggs Christmas Show

2:00 – 2:20 Ondrea Grippe’s Center Stage Dancers

2:30 – 2:50 Seth & Nash of “The Old Main”

3:00 – 3:20 Edelweiss Schuhplattler German Dancers

3:30 - 3:40 Marabella Colon

4:00 – 4:20 Polar Express Players

4:30 – 5:00 Christmas Carols with Santa & Company"

This year you will also find a Christmas Craft Fair too where you can shop at a variety of craft vendors and begin your holiday shopping. For more info on the event, you can check out their Facebook page.

