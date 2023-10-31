How Early Is Too Early For Christmas Music In Upstate New York?

How early is too early to hear Christmas music in Central New York? Share your thoughts with us now.

First off, the timing for when it's "too early" to start playing Christmas music is subjective and can vary from person to person. Some people will literally start decking the halls Halloween night, while others argue to wait until right before Thanksgiving or shortly after. Some people are eager to start listening to Christmas music as soon as summer ends.

According to research, traditionally in many Western countries, Christmas music becomes more widespread and accepted after the Thanksgiving holiday. This is when many people officially kick off the holiday season. However, there are no hard and fast rules, and the right time to start listening to Christmas music ultimately depends on your personal preference and how early you like to get into the holiday spirit.

If you enjoy Christmas music and it brings you joy, feel free to listen to it whenever you like. Some people celebrate Christmas in July as a real holiday. Some people like to hear Christmas music right before Thanksgiving, to gear up for a big feast with family and friends. People enjoy Christmas music for a variety of reasons. It evokes strong feelings of nostalgia and joy. The world needs a ton of that right now.

Just be considerate of those around you who might not be in the same holiday mindset, especially if you're playing it in shared spaces or in a work environment. That's where there could be some big trouble or complaints.

