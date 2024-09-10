Trailer For New Christmas Movie Filmed In Utica With Chevy Chase Has Now Been Released

Get ready for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas in Central New York as the new trailer for "The Christmas Letter" has been released.

This new classic holiday movie was written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham. In the film, Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant. That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica:

Temperatures were in the single digits, with wind chills well below zero, when filming took place. Utica not only served as a main location for this feature-length film, but production teams were also in New Hartford, Clinton, Westernville, Rome and Ilion at the beginning of the year. Film Utica helped find the perfect spots for production in the area.

Randy Quaid and Brian Doyle-Murray also star in the film that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies. The trailer does not have a release date announced yet.

Chevy Chase to attend 35th anniversary screening of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Rochester

Chevy Chase is coming to Rochester for a 35th anniversary screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The comedy legend and his wife, Jayni, will be at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre, located at 885 East Main Street, for the 7:30PM screening on Sunday, December 29th, and afterward will share stories and take audience questions about the Christmas classic and Chase’s career.

Ticket presales are underway. They go on sale to the general public at 10AM Friday, September 13th. A limited number of VIP tickets, including a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Chase, also will be sold. You can read more from the Democrat and Chronicle.

These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler