You’re Invited To Upstate New York’s Star-Studded Movie Premiere

You're invited to a star-studded Christmas movie premiere right here in Upstate New York this November.

The Stanley Theatre will proudly premiere the holiday comedy “The Christmas Letter” on Saturday, November 9th at 6 PM. This movie was filmed throughout the Utica area earlier in 2024. Directed by Tori Hunter, the movie follows Joe Michaels, a man determined to top his wealthy friend's extravagant holiday letter by creating unforgettable experiences with his family.

It’s a wonderful life…on paper

“The Christmas Letter,” was written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham:

“I was born and raised in Ilion and had always dreamed of bringing something back to the valley in some way,” Cunningham said. “And while I didn’t build a factory, I did create a story which was built on my life here, so it only made sense to film here. The Utica/Rome/Mohawk Valley region has so much to offer filmmakers. There is a vast palette of unique landscapes and buildings imbued with character and history, and the people are the best.”

You'll recognize Christmas movie veterans such as Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid, the iconic duo from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Film Utica played a key role in supporting the production of The Christmas Letter by assisting with local logistics and helping to secure filming locations. Their involvement helped bring portions of the movie to life, including scenes shot at The Stanley Theatre. The screening of “The Christmas Letter” at The Stanley Theatre is an opportunity for families to enjoy a festive movie together as they begin their holiday celebrations.

Tickets are just $5 and are available for purchase in person at the box office or by phone at 315-724-4000 (will call only).

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World in New York Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams