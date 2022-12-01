Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December.
Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their event called Christmas at City Hall on Thursday December 8th, while the city of Rome has Christmas in The City planned for Friday December 9th, and Saturday 10th. The nice part, you could go to both cities events because the dates and times don't conflict. Here's a look at both events:
Rome- Christmas in The City
Christmas in The City is a FREE event for the whole family happening 5PM - 8PM nightly both days at 1110 Black River Blvd.
Things To Do: Horse-drawn carriage rides, live nativity & animals, interactive Christmas Village, live music & Christmas caroling, free donuts & hot cocoa, tons of free door prizes, local food truck & more!
Also- There is also an indoor Christmas market, where you'll be greeted with local artisans, makers, growers & more!"
This event is on Friday December 9th, and Saturday 10th.
Utica- Christmas at City Hall
The city of Utica is hosting Christmas at City Hall with Santa Claus and Mayor Palmieri on Thursday night between 5PM - 7PM.
There will be singing, lights and fire truck rides at the event which is free and open to the public. There will also be entertainment, refreshments and various activities for children to enjoy.
A donation of an unwrapped present for 'Toys for Tots is encouraged. This event is happening on Thursday December 8th.