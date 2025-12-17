There was a time when December in Central New York sounded a little different.

You’d hear it drifting down snowy streets in Utica, Rome, Whitesboro, New Hartford, and every tiny village in between. Groups of neighbors bundled up, song sheets in mittened hands, voices slightly off-key but full of heart. Christmas caroling wasn’t an “event.” It was just… what you did.

Should We Bring Caroling Back?

Honestly? Yes.

Grab your kids. Grab your friends. Grab your neighbors who still have their lights on at 9 p.m. Sing on your porch. Sing down your street. Sing at a local nursing home, church, or community event.

Central New York winters can be long and dark, but we’ve always known how to warm them up. Sometimes all it takes is a few voices and a familiar melody.

Even if you’re off-key. Okay... especially if you’re off-key.

