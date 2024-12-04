As Christmas approaches, the hunt for the perfect gift begins, and for many parents, hot ticket gifts like electric bikes and electric scooters are at the top of the list. But before you wrap up one of those high-tech rides and place it under the tree, an Upstate New York Police Department has an important warning for parents.

E-bikes and e-scooters are fantastic for eco-friendly transportation and outdoor fun, but they come with strict regulations in New York State. According to a post made on Facebook by the Mechanicville Police Department, failing to understand these laws can lead to fines—or worse, accidents.

E-Bikes are categorized into three classes:

Class 1 : Pedal-assist only, max speed of 20 mph.

: Pedal-assist only, max speed of 20 mph. Class 2 : Throttle-assisted, max speed of 20 mph.

: Throttle-assisted, max speed of 20 mph. Class 3: Pedal-assist only, max speed of 25 mph, allowed only in cities with populations over one million.

E-Scooters must weigh under 100 pounds, have handlebars, a floorboard or seat, and an electric motor capable of speeds up to 20 mph.

Regulations Parents Need to Know About E-Bikes and E-Scooters

Age Restrictions: Both e-bike and e-scooter riders must be at least 16 years old. Parental Responsibility: Parents and guardians are legally responsible for ensuring young riders follow these rules. Safety First: The police emphasize the importance of educating children on safe riding practices to prevent accidents.

Police want to remind parents, that with their high speeds and unique handling, these devices aren’t toys. The Mechanicville Police Department urges parents to weigh the risks and ensure any gift complies with state laws to guarantee safety and avoid penalties.

This holiday season, consider all the factors before gifting an e-bike or e-scooter. Safety and compliance should come first.

