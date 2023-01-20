If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere.

Maybe for 2023 you wanted to focus on a New Years Resolution that made sense- Support local business and try amazing chicken riggies. You probably already have some favorite restaurants where you order Riggies from that you may frequent on a regular basis. Even if you don't dine in, you still have them on your phone and ready to take a order for pickup at a moments notice.

The definition of Riggies, according to Wikipedia: an Italian-American pasta dish native to the Utica-Rome area of New York State. Although many variations exist, it is a pasta-based dish typically consisting of chicken, rigatoni, and hot or sweet peppers in a spicy cream and tomato sauce.

So many restaurants serve Riggies, it's hard to know which ones are amazing and worth trying if you're looking to expand your horizons.

We asked you the question "where are some of the most amazing Riggies in Central New York?" on several of the food groups on Facebook. These were some of the responses.

***Please note: other restaurants also have amazing Riggies, but we compiled a list of a few after asking people like you. This is strictcally set up A to Z. WE didn't pick favorites. We just made a list. Enjoy!

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York

