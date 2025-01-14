Mark your calendars! The legendary band Chicago is returning to Central New York with their 2025 summer tour, celebrating 58 incredible years of musical excellence.

Chicago is bringing their legendary sound to Turning Stone’s Event Center on August 9, 2025. Get ready for an unforgettable night of iconic music.

Hailed as one of the most influential bands in music history, Chicago has earned numerous accolades:

Recognized as the highest-charting American band on Billboard’s Top 125 Artists of All Time and the first American rock band to achieve Top 40 albums across six consecutive decades

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a dedicated Chicago street

Two Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy

25 platinum-certified albums and over 100 million records sold

Chicago Ticket on sale Information:

Fan Club and VIP Presale: Tuesday, January 14, 10 a.m. (Password: VERONA64)

Tuesday, January 14, 10 a.m. (Password: VERONA64) TS Rewards Presale: Thursday, January 16, 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 16, 9 a.m. Public Sale: Friday, January 17, 10 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit TurningStone.com.

Music By Chicago

In 2024, Chicago released Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a 26-track live collection capturing the band’s early hits and showcasing their incredible talent. This followed their 2023 holiday compilation, Chicago - Christmas Greatest Hits, and their 38th studio album, Born For This Moment(2022), which featured the single If This is Goodbye.

The band’s journey is also documented in their 2022 film, The Last Band on Stage, narrated by actor Joe Mantegna. The documentary chronicles how Chicago, one of the longest-touring bands in history adapted during the pandemic.

The tour will also make stops in Saratoga and Lewiston and more stops are expected to be announced.

Chicago 2025 Tour Dates:

1/26 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center For The Performing Arts

1/30 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

1/31 - Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater

2/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

3/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/7-9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/14-15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/27 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort*

3/28 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

3/29 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

3/31 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/2 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/4-5 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

4/8 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

4/9 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

4/11 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

4/12 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/13 - St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/16 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

4/18 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

4/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

6/13 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater*

6/17 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater*

6/18 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center*

6/20 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center*

6/21 - Ft Wayne, IA @ Embassy Theatre*

6/24 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium*

6/25 - Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

6/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre*

6/28 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

7/1 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater*

7/2 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre*

7/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavillion

7/22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Virginia Beach - The Dome*

7/23 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

7/25 - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center*

7/26-27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

7/29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

7/31 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater*

8/1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion*

8/2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavillion*

8/5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza*

8/6 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

8/8 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark*

8/9 - Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

8/10 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

8/21 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

8/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater*

8/24 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*

8/27 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*

8/31 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/3 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts*

9/5 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/6-7 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

9/9 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

9/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*

