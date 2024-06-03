Buy The World’s Only Cheez-It Jukebox From New York

New York State was home to the world's only Cheez-It diner, and now you can own a part of that local history.

If you're a Cheez-It fan, the world's only Cheez-In diner was open in the Empire State for a very brief week in May of 2024. The retro restaurant was dedicated to all things Cheez-It. There was even a tasting station with a variety of crackers and flavors customers can try for free. Food and Wine reports that after closing down the diner, Cheez-It decided to sell off one of the best decor items in there — the world's first (and only) Cheez-It Jukebox, which plays songs in exchange for a Cheez-It cracker rather than a few quarters:

"Simply place the cracker in the coin slot and choose your favorite song for a cheezy, good time," the company shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

The jukebox is currently available on eBay. It had a starting bid of $890, and at the time of this article the price is now at $3,375. You need to bid fast because the auction ends on June 3rd 2024:

"World's First & Only Cheez-It Jukebox which was featured at the Cheez-In Diner. All proceeds will benefit the education system in the surrounding New York area via DonorsChoose, and Cheez-It will match the final bid price for the donation. This is the only jukebox on the planet that plays for Cheez-It crackers instead of coins. The jukebox has a catalog of retro records from the 50s and 60s.

Available for pickup only in Woodstock, NY by 6/7"

If you'd like to place a bid, you can go to eBay HERE.

