That Old Ceramic Christmas Tree? It Could Be Worth Good Money

You remember growing up when your grandparents or parents used to have those ceramic trees? You know what I'm talking about...the ones with the light up bulbs, and occasionally rotated and played music? A lot of us consider them to be a family heirloom.

These bad boys, according to Wide Open Country jump up in price during the holiday season because they are in such high demand. You could make a lot of dough if you have one that you're looking to get rid of.

When I was growing up, I remember my grandmother on my father's side had a bunch of these in her home. She had them in different colors, different sizes, it truly was a sight to visit her home and see them over Christmas. If only I knew what happened to them today.

This time of year, people are searching the internet for vintage ceramic trees that remind them of Christmases past. In some cases they're willing to spend a lot to get back this piece of their childhood: the knick-knacks can sell for between $50 and over $1000 on eBay.

Do you remember seeing a ceramic Christmas tree during your childhood? Any idea where it is today? If it's in the basement or attic, is it worth selling on the internet or is it one you'll cherish forever? I'm not necessarily saying that I would sell ALL of the ones my grandmother had...but she had a LOT so I'm thinking selling one or two wouldn't be a crime.

