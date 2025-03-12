Warning: These April Fools’ Pranks Are Central New York Approved

April 1st is almost upon us, and that means it's time to embrace a little chaos and a lot of laughter. If you're looking to prank your friends, family, or coworkers in Central New York, I’ve got a list of foolproof ideas that will leave your victims both confused and amused.

April Fools' Day Prank Ideas That Will Leave Everyone Laughing (or Slightly Annoyed)

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

1. The Great Tomato Pie Swap

If you have a friend or coworker who LOVES tomato pie, order a real one—but swap out the tomato sauce for strawberry jam and the cheese for shredded coconut. Serve it up with an overly enthusiastic "You HAVE to try this new place I found!"

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

2. The "Snowstorm That Never Was" Text Alert

Text your CNY group chat with a message like:

"BREAKING: Surprise lake-effect snow expected to drop 14 inches overnight. School closures and travel bans are expected. Stay safe!"

Bonus points if you Photoshop a fake weather map showing an "unprecedented storm" on the way. If they believe it, they’ve clearly lived here too long.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

3. The Utica Greens Impostor Dish

Offer to cook your family or friends a delicious homemade batch of Utica Greens, but swap out the escarole for lettuce.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

4. The Upside-Down Office Prank

If you work in an office, flip everything at someone’s desk upside-down—literally. Turn their monitor screen upside down (Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow on Windows), flip their mouse pad, and even place a few items like their stapler or coffee mug upside down. If you really want to commit, print out an "official memo" from HR stating that "April 1st is National Perspective Day, and all items should be flipped accordingly."

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

5. The Half-Moon Cookie Trick

Buy a bunch of half-moon cookies, scrape off the frosting, and replace it with mayonnaise and nutella. Put them back in the box and offer them to unsuspecting friends or coworkers.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

6. The "Chocolate Truffle" Meatballs

Take some meatballs, roll them in cocoa powder, and tell everyone they’re fancy chocolate truffles from a "new gourmet shop in Clinton." Bonus points if you present them in an actual truffle box!

Read More: New York Ranks Among the Most Intimate States

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

7. The "Turning Stone Casino Just Became a Water Park" Hoax

Tell your family that Turning Stone is ditching gambling and turning into the biggest indoor water park in New York. Show them a fake “news” article or Photoshop a picture of water slides coming out of the casino.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

8. The "Herkimer Diamonds Are Actually Worth Millions" Prank

Tell your kids (or friends) that Herkimer Diamonds have been confirmed as actual diamonds and people are selling them for millions of dollars. Then casually suggest a family trip to mine for them and see how fast everyone runs to get their tools

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

9. The "Turkey Joints" Candy Swap

Central New Yorkers love Turkey Joints (that crunchy, chocolate-and-nutty candy that looks like a bone). Swap them out with real turkey bones that have been cleaned and dried. Offer them up with an excited, “I got the best batch ever this year!”

April Fools' Day is all about having fun, so remember—prank with kindness! Avoid anything that causes real distress, financial loss, or actual damage. The goal is laughter, not lawsuits.

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In Central New York These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Western New Yorkers Share Best Pranks On April Fool's Day Check out some of people's favorite pranks they pulled off on April Fool's Day. Gallery Credit: Dave fields



