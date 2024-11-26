You Can Order A Central New York Thanksgiving Pizza

If you've been dreaming of having a Thanksgiving dinner on a pizza, you are in luck here in Central New York.

Is it frozen? No. However, DiGiorno did release a limited-edition Thanksgiving Pizza topped with turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, and cranberries, offering a unique spin on holiday flavors. The first batch sold out quickly, but more will be available online soon according to Food and Wine.

Order A Local Thanksgiving Pizza

Toss and Fire Pizza of Syracuse, North Syracuse, and Camillus are serving up a special “Sweet Potato Casserole Pizza” for the holidays. According to CNY Central, the pizza features a garlic butter base, smashed sweet potatoes, Italian sausage, crumb topping, and mini marshmallows. The Thanksgiving themed pizza is the creation of manager Anna Parsons:

“Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday and sweet potato casserole has always been my favorite so I thought why not combine that with our love of pizza and make something everyone can try,” she says."

Founded in 2015 by Nick Sanford, Toss & Fire has grown from a single food truck into a CNY staple with multiple restaurants and wood-fired pizza food trucks in the Syracuse area.

We opened our first restaurant in North Syracuse in 2016 followed by our second at Township 5 in Camillus in 2020. Our 3rd location opened inside Harveys Garden in 2024. Get your pizza fix six days a week at all Toss & Fire locations!"

You can learn more about them, and order your holiday pizza online here.

