Why Is Central New York Getting So Much Snow?

If you feel like Central New York has been buried in snow this winter, you're not imagining things. From Syracuse to the Tug Hill Plateau, massive lake-effect snowstorms have been relentless, burying towns under feet of snow and keeping plows running around the clock. But why is this year’s snowfall so extreme?

The Great Lakes Snow Machine

Central New York’s heavy snowfall is being fueled by a unique atmospheric setup that’s pulling moisture from not just one, but four of the Great Lakes—Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Ontario.

Here’s how it works:

Cold air moves over the lakes, picking up moisture as it travels. Winds push the moisture east, concentrating it into narrow, intense snow bands. The moisture collides with the higher elevations of Upstate NY, dumping snow at extreme rates.

According to the National Weather Service, this winter has seen particularly strong multi-lake connections, meaning snow that starts over Lake Superior ends up as a blizzard in Central New York.

Why This Year’s Snowfall Is So Extreme

Meteorologists point to a persistent low-pressure system sitting between New York and Canada’s Hudson Bay. This system has created a counterclockwise wind pattern that’s perfectly aligned to funnel moisture-rich air directly into Upstate New York.

That means storms that might usually stay more localized are stretching hundreds of miles inland, impacting areas like Syracuse, Oswego County, and even as far east as Albany.

Record-Breaking Snow Totals

Just how bad has it been? Let’s look at some snowfall totals:

Palermo, NY (Oswego County) – 78 inches in just one month.

– 78 inches in just one month. Copenhagen, NY (Lewis County) – Over 300 inches this season, making it the snowiest populated place in America.

– Over 300 inches this season, making it the snowiest populated place in America. More on the way – Another 2 to 3 feet of snow is forecasted for parts of Oswego County in the coming days.

Is There an End in Sight?

Not yet. As long as the multi-lake effect connection continues and cold air dominates the region, Central New York will remain in the crosshairs of intense snow bands. With more moisture from the Great Lakes available, it’s likely this pattern will persist for weeks to come.

So if you're in Central New York, keep your shovels ready—this winter is far from over.

