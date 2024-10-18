Central New York Judo Team Places Top 10 At International Competition

One local Central New York judo team just won big at a competition out near Albany.

Brown’s School of Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling ranked in the top 10 of all the schools that competed in the 2024 Jason Morris Judo Championship. The annual competition in Burnt Hills, which is right near Albany, took place on Sunday October 13th with judo players from all over the world. 8 members from Brown’s School on Lenox Ave in Utica traveled to compete, bringing home 8 medals.

Congrats To Our Local Winners

Edgar Beltran fought in 81kg Men's Elite, won Bronze in 81kg Men’s Master Black Belts, and Bronze in 81kg Senior Brown Belts

Joseph Preston fought in -100kg Men’s Elite, won Silver in -100kg Master Black Belts, and won Bronze in -100kg Senior Brown Belts

Emma Preston fought in -47kg Girls

Joseph Preston II fought in -52kg Boys

Katelyn Jodon won Silver in -27kg Girls

Isabella Almas won Bronze in -32kg Girls and Gold in -42kg Girls

Carys Green won Silver in -20kg Girls

Gabe Green fought in -27kg Boys

Coached by David Green (Nidan Black Belt)

How To Get Involved

Sensei Daniel Brown, an 86 years old Rokudan Red and White Belt (6th Degree Black) has run his school in Utica for over 40 years teaching hundreds of students with his own family competing at Olympic levels.

“I am so proud of all of you. You trained hard and fought even harder.” Sensei Brown said to his students. “I will do my best to pass on Daniel Brown’s legacy into the next generation of Judoka. Thank you for everything Sensei.” Joseph Preston proudly said about the future of judo.

Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming year of training and being able to compete next year. They have the judo spirit and love for the sport.

“It is an incredible thing to see everyone come together even being an individual sport. Everyone’s families drove out and we were all going back and forth between the mats to cheer everyone on.” said Amy Preston.

Judo classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5PM - 7PM at 1310 Lenox Ave, Utica.

