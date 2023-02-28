Central New York Has The Absolute Worst Wait Times For This In America

This is a title we should not be proud of in the Central New York region. When it comes to wait times, Syracuse is the absolute worst in America for this.

This is a scary number- Thousands of emergency patients waited for hours last year before giving up and leaving without being treated in Syracuse hospital. According to Syracuse.com, others who needed to be admitted waited even longer, sometimes days, on gurneys or in hallways because no beds were available for them elsewhere in the hospital. So to recap, thousands of emergency patients waited hours before giving up. Meaning, people would rather suffer than be treated and wait:

The overcrowded waiting rooms and hallways get filthy. Neither the medical staff nor the janitors can keep up. The waits are so long, some patients sleep on ER waiting room floors. Others are stuck in wheelchairs for hours, according to dozens of families who shared their experiences with syracuse.com"

According to their research, it took 10 hours for the average patient to get care last year at Syracuse’s busiest ER at Upstate University Hospital downtown. That’s about three times worse than the national average. At St. Joe’s the average boarding time last year was 21 hours – nearly triple the national average

About 55 people a day, or 10% of patients, walked out of Syracuse’s four ERs last year without being treated. Most of those patients – 17,312 – walked out of Upstate’s ERs in downtown Syracuse and at Community Hospital on Onondaga Hill."

You can read the full research from Syracuse.com online here.

How To Check Times

There is some online tools that can be of big help when it comes to checking wait times. One of them is from Hospital Stats.

Depending on the hospital, this initial wait can run from a few minutes to over an hour. The times below also include wait times for initial treatment, since there can be many delays after the triage process. Choose an ER with a shorter wait time to get seen more quickly."

You can check that tool online here.

