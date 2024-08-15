Central New York Ballet Creates Holiday Magic With ‘The Nutcracker’

The Central New York Ballet is returning in 2024 to perform the holiday classic "The Nutcracker" this December. Get ready for some holiday magic.

Cara Connolly, one of the founding dancers of Central New York Ballet, told CNY Central how exciting it was to have the show return after not being able to perform last year:

“Being able to produce and perform a full-length Nutcracker during our first year as a company is monumental, especially having been robbed of our chance last year. The Support and enthusiasm of the community has been overwhelming, and we hope to repay their kindness with a spectacular and unforgettable show. This holiday tradition is as important to us as it is to our audience, and we hope all of CNY will come and share this triumphant moment for the arts.”

The production will take place at the Baker High School Theater in Baldwinsville on December 21st and December 22nd with shows at 7:00pm, 2:00pm and 6:00pm, and 12:00pm and 4:00 pm, respectively. Tickets are $42 for adults and $32 for children ages 12 and under. They can be purchased online here.

Auditions Being Held

Central New York Ballet is holding open auditions for “The Nutcracker” on

Saturday, August 17th at Guzmán’s Dance Studio (310 Towne Drive, Fayetteville, NY) at the following times:

AGES 6-8: 11:00AM

AGES 9-12: 12:30Pm

AGES 13 & UP: 2:30PM-4:00PM

Children ages 6 and up will be selected to fill roles including party children, mice, rats, soldiers, angels, snowflakes, flowers, and others. Participants should arrive at Guzmán’s Dance Studio 20 minutes before their time slot. Children must have turned 6 years old by August 17th 2024.

Mid-August Means There Are A Lot More County Fairs To Enjoy! Here's A List! Summer means county fair season in Upstate New York. And it is a long season. It usually starts popping right after July 4th and goes past Labor Day. So as we approach mid-August and if you still haven't hit up a county fair, do not despair. This is a gallery of more than a dozen upcoming county fairs (and other fairs) that you can enjoy all over the Upstate New York region! Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio