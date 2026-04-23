Volunteers Needed For Massive Cemetery Cleanup Event Across NY This Weekend
If you’ve been looking for a way to volunteer this spring, this weekend offers a unique opportunity all over New York State.
The New York Department of State Division of Cemeteries is asking community members to take part in the third annual “Caring for Your Cemetery Day”, happening Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, 2026.
The goal is to help local cemeteries get clean up after a long winter while preserving the history and beauty of these important community spaces ahead of Mother’s Day.
Cemeteries Near Utica Looking for Volunteers
Several cemeteries in and around the Utica area are participating this year, including:
- New Forest Cemetery – Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Green Lawn Cemetery – Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Olden Barneveld Cemetery – Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Westernville Cemetery – Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Rome Cemetery – Saturday at 9 a.m.
There are also dozens of additional participating cemeteries across the Mohawk Valley, including locations in Amsterdam, Fonda, Richfield Springs, and beyond. You can find a participating cemetery here.
What Volunteers Will Do
No special experience is needed, just a willingness to help. Tasks may include:
- Picking up debris and trash
- Clearing branches and overgrowth
- Removing old decorations
- Planting flowers
- Spreading grass seed
It’s all light work, but it makes a big impact.
A Growing Community Effort
This event continues to gain momentum statewide. Nearly 140 cemeteries are expected to participate this year, up significantly from the program’s first year.
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Whether you’re honoring loved ones, celebrating Earth Month, or just looking for a way to get involved locally, this is an easy way to make a difference.
How to Get Involved
Check participating cemeteries in your area. Each location may have slightly different schedules.
Then just show up, lend a hand, and help keep Central New York’s history looking its best this spring.
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