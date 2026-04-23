If you’ve been looking for a way to volunteer this spring, this weekend offers a unique opportunity all over New York State.

The New York Department of State Division of Cemeteries is asking community members to take part in the third annual “Caring for Your Cemetery Day”, happening Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The goal is to help local cemeteries get clean up after a long winter while preserving the history and beauty of these important community spaces ahead of Mother’s Day.

Cemeteries Near Utica Looking for Volunteers

Several cemeteries in and around the Utica area are participating this year, including:

New Forest Cemetery – Saturday at 11 a.m.

– Saturday at 11 a.m. Green Lawn Cemetery – Saturday at 10 a.m.

– Saturday at 10 a.m. Olden Barneveld Cemetery – Saturday at 10 a.m.

– Saturday at 10 a.m. Westernville Cemetery – Saturday at 9 a.m.

– Saturday at 9 a.m. Rome Cemetery – Saturday at 9 a.m.

There are also dozens of additional participating cemeteries across the Mohawk Valley, including locations in Amsterdam, Fonda, Richfield Springs, and beyond. You can find a participating cemetery here.

What Volunteers Will Do

No special experience is needed, just a willingness to help. Tasks may include:

Picking up debris and trash

Clearing branches and overgrowth

Removing old decorations

Planting flowers

Spreading grass seed

It’s all light work, but it makes a big impact.

A Growing Community Effort

This event continues to gain momentum statewide. Nearly 140 cemeteries are expected to participate this year, up significantly from the program’s first year.

Read More: New York Lawmakers Approve Electric Landscaping Rebate Program

Whether you’re honoring loved ones, celebrating Earth Month, or just looking for a way to get involved locally, this is an easy way to make a difference.

How to Get Involved

Check participating cemeteries in your area. Each location may have slightly different schedules.

Get our free mobile app

Then just show up, lend a hand, and help keep Central New York’s history looking its best this spring.

A Not So Scary Pet Cemetery Just outside of Waco, Texas there exists a final resting place for four legged family members. This pet cemetery bears no relation to a Hollywood horror movie. Instead, it is a place of peace...filled with "good boys" and "good girls" who loved their families with all their heart. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens

This Capital Region Mall Has A Cemetery? Have you ever noticed the cemetery at this mall in Schenectady? Gallery Credit: Karolyi



