Celebrate Colorful Fall In Upstate New York- Inlet Fall Festival
If you're looking for a great way to celebrate fall here in Upstate New York, you'll want to head North to Inlet this September.
The Inlet Fall Festival will bring two days of fun to the Arrowhead Park in Inlet on September 21st and September 22nd. This family-friendly event is a celebration of the changing seasons, featuring a variety of activities, live entertainment, and a wide array of local vendors. Whether you're a lover of arts and crafts, delicious food, or outdoor adventures, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy.
Attendees can browse and shop from a selection of over 50 local and regional vendors, offering everything from handcrafted jewelry and artwork to homemade baked goods and specialty foods. The festival also features live music performances throughout the day:
Saturday, 10 am-4 pm - Live Music Double Barrel Blues Band (10:15-11:15, 12:30-1:30 & 2:45-3:45) & Entertainment by Joshua J. Superstar (11:30-12:15 & 1:45-2:30)
**Saturday @ 12:15 - Dancing Witches! You do not want to miss this!
Sunday, 10 am-3 pm - Live Music by Shaded Grass Bluegrass (11:45-12:45 & 2:00-3:00) & Entertainment by Victor the Mime (10:30-11:15 & 1:00-1:45)
Children will have plenty to do with fun activities like pumpkin painting, face painting, and games. In addition to the vendor booths and entertainment, festival-goers can indulge in a variety of delicious food options, including BBQ, fried dough, ice cream, and other seasonal treats. There’s even a raffle with great prizes donated by local businesses.
With free admission, the Inlet Fall Festival is a perfect way to experience the beauty of the Adirondacks in the fall while supporting local.
17 Amazing, Beautiful, and Historic Upstate New York Cemeteries
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
20 Places to Indulge in Delicious Apple Cider Donuts in Upstate NY
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor