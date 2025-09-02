If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference in your community, here’s your chance! Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County (CCEOC) is inviting local residents to apply for positions on its Board of Directors. This is an opportunity to help guide programs that directly improve the lives of families, farmers, businesses, and community members throughout Oneida County.

CCEOC’s mission is simple: to improve lives and strengthen communities through the practical application of research-based knowledge. As an extension of Cornell University, the organization provides accessible, lifelong learning opportunities for a wide range of audiences, including:

Children and youth

Child care providers

Landowners

Farm and business operators

Local government officials

From youth development programs like 4-H, to resources for local farms, to nutrition education and environmental stewardship, CCE Oneida plays a vital role in connecting residents with trusted, up-to-date information they can actually use.

CCEOC Oneida volunteer opportunities

Board members help shape the direction of these programs, ensuring they remain relevant, impactful, and accessible to everyone in Oneida County. By joining, you’ll not only contribute to strengthening local communities, but you’ll also gain leadership experience, make meaningful connections, and help amplify the voice of Cornell Cooperative Extension in the Mohawk Valley.

If you’re passionate about education, agriculture, sustainability, youth programs, or community growth, this is your opportunity to step up and get involved.

For more information about Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County and how to get involved, visit https://cceoneida.com/

