Talk about entering the world with style.

A Record-Breaking Birth Day in Central New York

A Central New York hospital had a January 31 it won’t be forgetting anytime soon, thanks to two very different, and very memorable, newborn arrivals at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.

Largest Baby Ever Born at Cayuga Medical Center

One family welcomed Shawn Jr., a record-setting 13-pound newborn, officially the largest baby ever born at the hospital.

Tiny but Mighty: A 4-Pound Newborn Shares the Spotlight

On the very same day, another family celebrated the arrival of baby Margot, who came into the world weighing just 4 pounds.

Read More: Multi-Agency Operation in Westchester Finds 43 Missing Children

Babies Come in All Shapes and Sizes

The hospital shared the side-by-side moment on social media, calling it a sweet reminder that babies truly come in all shapes and sizes, and that their Birthplace team is ready for every kind of birth story, big or small.

How Rare Is a 13-Pound Baby?

For a little perspective: the average baby boy in the U.S. weighs just under 8 pounds at birth, which puts Shawn Jr. in the 99th percentile. Baby Margot’s weight also falls well below average, making their shared birthday even more remarkable.

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States