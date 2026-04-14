A late-night barn fire in the Town of Aurelius ended with the loss of dozens of animals, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say they were called to a property along State Route 326 around 9 p.m. on April 13 for a reported barn fire.

Read More: Pet Owners Can Donate Fur to Help Clean Up Oil Spills

By the time first responders got there, the situation had already escalated quickly. The barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire departments, including crews from Aurelius, Owasco, Fleming, and Throop, responded to the scene, along with Auburn City Ambulance.

Animals Were Unable to Escape

According to State Police, the property owner told responders that a number of animals were inside the barn at the time the fire broke out. About 40 ducks, 30 turkeys, several chickens and one pig died in the fire.

Crews Worked for Hours to Get It Under Control

Firefighters had to take a coordinated approach to bring the flames under control, even calling in additional equipment like a ladder truck.

Officials say the fire was knocked down within a few hours, but crews stayed on scene afterward to make sure there were no remaining hotspots.

Cause Still Under Investigation

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

8 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams