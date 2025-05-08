The Utica Zoo has confirmed that Cauliflower, the young male American beaver who escaped his exhibit in early April, has been found deceased. The news comes after weeks of searching, during which zoo staff and volunteers hoped for his safe return.

Cauliflower’s body was discovered this past weekend by a local resident, who returned him to the zoo. A microchip scan was done, verifying his identity.

He was just 2 years old.

“Our team is devastated.” said zoo officials in a statement on Facebook. “With so many waterways and wooded areas surrounding the zoo, we held onto hope for a better outcome.We are immensely grateful to everyone who helped in the search."

Cauliflower had entered a natural life phase where young beavers typically leave their family units to establish new territories. While this is normal for wild beavers, Cauliflower, who was born in human care, didn’t have the survival instincts necessary to thrive alone in the wild.

Countless volunteers searched local creeks and wooded areas. Residents submitted tips, and the zoo continued monitoring for signs of activity.

A Reminder During Beaver Dispersal Season

Early spring is when young beavers, like Cauliflower, begin to disperse in search of new territory. This behavior is natural but puts them at risk, especially as human development continues to chip away at their habitat.

The Utica Zoo is asking local residents to drive cautiously near waterways, wetlands, and wooded areas. Animals like beavers are often on the move and may not be visible until it’s too late.

The zoo remains committed to caring for its animals and educating the public about local wildlife conservation.

