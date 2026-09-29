Cat Video Fest is coming back to the Capitol Theatre in Rome this November, bringing 70 minutes of adorable, hilarious and completely ridiculous cats to the big screen. And this year, your own furry celebrity could be part of the show too.

See Your Cat on the Big Screen

Ahead of the main feature, the Capitol Theatre will show photos and videos submitted by local cat owners.

Photos and videos can be emailed to aj@romecapitol.com. Landscape videos are preferred, and videos should be less than one minute long. Be sure to include your cat's name with your submission so it can appear on screen.

What Is Cat Video Fest?

Cat Video Fest is exactly what it sounds like, and honestly, what more do you need?

The annual compilation brings together some of the latest and greatest cat videos, along with animations, music videos and some of the internet's favorite feline moments.

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There's also a good cause behind all that cuteness. Cat Video Fest partners with cat-focused charities in communities across the country and shares proceeds from screenings. This year's local partner in Rome is Purrs and Whiskers.

Cat Video Fest at the Capitol Theatre

The all-ages event will be held Saturday, November 7, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 220 West Dominick Street in Rome.

The Cat Video Fest feature has a runtime of 70 minutes and will be shown digitally.

So start scrolling through that camera roll now. Your cat has been acting like a star for years. It's about time they got the big screen treatment.

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