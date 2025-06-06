If you’ve ever sat at a red light, blinker on, hand hovering over the wheel, wondering, “Can I turn here?”, you're definitely not alone. Red light rules can feel like a mystery wrapped in legal jargon. The moment you throw one-way streets or red arrows into the mix, things get even trickier.

So, let’s break it down, because no one wants to learn the hard way via flashing lights in the rearview mirror.

Turning Left on Red in NY: Can You Do It?

Short answer: Yes, but only in a specific situation.

Here’s the deal: In New York State, you can turn left on red if you're turning from a one-way street onto another one-way street. You’ve probably seen people do it, but maybe you weren’t sure if they were rebels or just well-informed. Turns out, it’s legal.

BUT:

You must come to a full stop first.

You have to yield to oncoming traffic and any pedestrians.

And if there’s a “No Turn on Red,” sign, you have to wait for the green light.

Turning Right on Red in NY: Mostly Yes

This one’s a bit more straightforward. In most of New York State, you can turn right at a red light, as long as you follow a couple of basic rules:

First, you have to come to a complete stop.

Check for pedestrians or oncoming traffic and yield if necessary.

Look for any posted signs. If it says “No Turn on Red,” then wait for green.

Can You Turn at Red Arrows?

A red arrow is the traffic light’s way of saying, “Absolutely not.”

If you see a red arrow, whether it’s pointing left or right, you’re not allowed to turn in that direction until the arrow turns green.

So, can you turn left on red in New York? Yes, if you’re on a one-way street turning onto another one-way street and there's no sign telling you not to.

Can you turn right on red? Yes.

And those red arrows? Nope. Wait for green.

