The Camden Police Department said in a post on social media that they are aware of several TikTok videos making the rounds online that appeared to show a male urinating in public places around the Village of Camden, including the football field, school playground, and other local spots.

After a closer look, officials say the situation wasn’t quite what it seemed.

Camden Police Clarify Social Media Videos Involving Juvenile Student

School staff identified the individual in the videos as a Camden Middle School student, and determined that the student was not actually urinating, but instead using a water bottle to make it look that way - the old as time prank.

Read More: Wilton Mall Shop Owner Arrested for Selling Fake Labubu Dolls

Police confirmed that no criminal act occurred, but say they understand why the videos caused concern among parents and community members. The incident is now being handled internally by the school administration.

The Camden Police Department thanked the public for quickly reporting the videos and reminded parents to talk with their kids about responsible social media use and how online “pranks” can have serious real-world consequences.

Get our free mobile app

5 Halloween Pranks that Can Get Idaho Teens Arrested Year after year, makers of mischief opt for tricks over treats on Devil's Night!

While the tradition of Halloween pranks are baked into the spooky holiday, certain shenanigans can land the culprits in a cauldron of hot water with local law enforcement.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela