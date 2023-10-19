Become The New Proud Owner Of This Classic Rome New York Bar

Have you ever wanted your own restaurant, bar or café? Now is the chance in Rome New York.

You could own 6611 Martin Street in Rome for the asking price of $199,900. This is the former Rail and Canal Restaurant and former El Chicos location too:

Here is an INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY with this TURN KEY establishment! The location lends itself to tremendous potential with its proximity to the Amtrak station, the Erie Canal, Hamilton College Boathouse, Bellamy Harbor Park, Griffiss Business & Technology Park, East Rome Business District, Routes 233 & 49.

This established restaurant is fully outfitted with all of the furnishings, kitchen and bar equipment that you will need. You'll also find a pizza oven, smoker, Hobart mixer, 6 burner range and oven, gas fryers, prep station, Ansel system, coolers, freezers, steel bar stools, bar and dining room furniture, and TVs. If you were to buy this, you would pretty much have everything you will need to turn on the open sign and start serving customers.

High efficiency furnace in basement & rooftop central A/C. The building is VERY well insulated & cost efficient. Plenty of parking on site with LOADS of extra spill over parking across the street maintained by the city. ***LOW TAXES!*** City tax includes commercial garbage service. Commercial water & sewer billed quarterly @ $350. Central fire alarm, hard wired CO alarm. Approx 2500sf, .10 acre lot, 50+ parking spaces. MLS# S1504723

The restaurant is listed by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties 143 West Dominick Street in Rome. If you'd like to read more about the property, or if you have any questions, you can find more online here.

Check out the photos now:

