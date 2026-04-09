If your yard could be filled with butterflies instead of just… more grass, would you do it?

Because right now, monarch butterflies need all the help they can get, and the good news is, helping them is actually really simple. It all comes down to what you plant.

The right flowers don’t just make your yard look better, they give monarchs a place to eat, rest, and lay eggs during one of the longest migrations in the insect world. And yes, even here in New York, your garden can be part of that journey.

Why These Plants Attract Monarch Butterflies

Monarch butterfly populations have been declining, largely because of habitat loss. That means fewer places to find food and reproduce.

To survive, monarchs rely on two types of plants:

Nectar plants for energy

for energy Host plants for laying eggs and feeding caterpillars

And timing matters. Late-blooming flowers are especially important in New York because monarchs are fueling up for migration to Mexico in the fall. Without those food sources, they simply don’t make it.