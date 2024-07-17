A State of Emergency in Rome has been declared. Here's a look at what businesses are closed on July 17th 2024.

What Businesses Are Closed?

Here's a look at what businesses we know are closed for the day, or operating on a different schedule. This isn't a list of businesses destroyed or damaged. If you have businesses to add to this list, please email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com:

Rome Health- Prenatal Care Clinic, Comm. Recov. Ctr. Closed

Oneida City School District- Summer School, Summer Meal Prog. Canceled

Camden Central School- All Activities Cancelled

Engelbert's Jewelers- Rome location will be closed until further notice due to extensive damage due to the store. Their New Hartford location is open.

Franca's Roma- Franca’s will be closed until further notice.

if you have other businesses to list, please email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com

Road Closures

The New York State Department of Transportation will be patrolling roads, monitoring flood conditions and clearing downed trees. Several roads are closed, especially in the Rome area. We want to keep you informed. Here's a look at what we found:

Emergency maintenance on NY 365 both directions at Exit Ramp to NY 69 Northbound; Erie Boulevard; End NY 26 Overlap (Rome) all lanes blocked Route 365 Eastbound and Westbound off ramps to Route 46/69 are blocked.

Emergency maintenance on NY 49 both directions exiting at (Rome) all lanes blocked ; more specifically all east & west exit ramps to Erie Blvd & E Dominick St blocked. Motorist may utilize Route 825 off ramp to enter City of Rome

Emergency maintenance on NY 26 both directions between Black River Boulevard (Rome) and Potter Road all lanes blocked

Emergency maintenance on Erie Boulevard both directions between Rome New London Road (Rome) and Route 365 all lanes blocked

You can check your area at 511NY.org.

