Business Owner Turns Dream To Reality In Mohawk New York

One Central New York woman has turned her dream into reality of transforming a storefront in Mohawk into a successful business.

Meet Emily Ward-Case, owner of Honey Locs Salon of Mohawk New York. Over the last 7 years, Emily has been in the cosmetology field. She always knew she wanted to launch her own business here in Central New York. Jeanne-Marie Case wrote us explaining that while attending cosmetology classes at the Herkimer County Boces, she vowed that she would one day own her own salon and call it "Honey Locs Salon":

"After working at local CNY salons for 6 years, her dream of owning her own came true. In 2022 she was contacted by a family member who informed her of a store front that was listed for rent in Mohawk. After visiting the location, her vision started to come to life...but there was one issue, she still had to get her business license through NYS."

While the salon was receiving a complete transformation, Emily was working on getting her business license, all while still working a full-time job. In September 2022, everything came together, and she opened her own salon called "Honey Locs Salon." After 8 months, she was busy enough that she hired an additional stylist.

Honey Locs Salon Honey Locs Salon loading...

"Emily has a tremendous work ethic, and she doesn't let anything stop her from fulfilling her vision. She is an inspiration to those who know her, and she is the perfect business owner/operator to be featured."

Honey Locs Salon offers a wide range of hair services, including haircuts, styling, and specialized treatments such as color, highlights, and balayage. The salon also provides texture services, including perms, relaxers, and keratin treatments. Additionally, clients can enjoy luxury services like deep conditioning, scalp treatments, and event styling, as well as various hair extensions. You can learn more online here.

We Honor Women Owned And Operated Businesses

WOO! is made possible in part by Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp, specializing in 30-minute weight loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results in a positive, supportive atmosphere. Sessions combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and active rest, and at WFBBC, they guarantee their clients results by adding nutritional guidance and personal accountability. The key to your fat loss success is their signature Afterburn workouts, support and motivation from our world-class coaches, and an easy-to-follow nutrition program to help you keep the fat off.

CREDIT: Fit Body Bootcamp CREDIT: Fit Body Bootcamp loading...

9 Groundbreaking Inventions Created By Women