A night out at Longhorn Steakhouse turned chaotic after police say a Buffalo woman used pepper spray during an argument, injuring another diner and exposing a baby to the spray.

What Happened Inside the Restaurant

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, August 25, just before 9 p.m. at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Cheektowaga, NY.

Police say 23-year-old Jnaya Johnson of Buffalo got involved in a dispute near the front of the restaurant. As the verbal argument escalated between someone in Johnson’s party and another woman, Johnson allegedly left her table, approached the two, and sprayed pepper spray directly into the woman’s face without warning.

A 3-month-old baby nearby was also hit by the effects of the spray, suffering from breathing trouble. Both the woman and the baby were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Several other customers reported irritation from the spray as well.

The Charges

Johnson was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a noxious material. She was later released with an appearance ticket, in accordance with New York State law.

Pepper spray is technically legal in New York for personal protection, under certain conditions. However, its misuse can lead to criminal charges. In this case, police say the spray was used offensively, not defensively. Police have not released updates on the condition of the woman or the infant affected by the spray.

