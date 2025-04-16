Upstate New York Teacher on Leave After Giving Students Edibles

On April 1, two students were unintentionally given cannabis-infused gummies during class, sending them to the hospital and triggering widespread attention to the risks of mislabeled or lookalike edibles in school settings.

The incident happened at the William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence, where a teacher reportedly offered what they say they believed were regular candies to students during a swim class. The gummies, however, were infused with THC and packaged nearly identically to a well-known sour candy brand. A small label indicating the THC content was the only distinguishing mark.

After one student began feeling ill, both were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Buffalo Police and the students’ families were immediately notified. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigates the incident.

Edibles Send Kids to the Hospital

In New York State, nearly 200 children under the age of six visited emergency rooms in 2024 after being exposed to cannabis products, according to the Upstate New York Poison Center. Nationally, similar school-related exposures have been reported in multiple states, with some cases requiring hospitalization.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of child-safe packaging, clear labeling, and public education about the risks associated with unregulated or mislabeled cannabis products. Experts warn that edibles from the illicit market, in particular, may contain inconsistent levels of THC or harmful impurities, making them especially dangerous.

