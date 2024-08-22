Fisher-Price Announces New Buffalo Bills Little People Collection

Fisher Price and Wegmans are again giving Buffalo Bills fans across Upstate New York the chance to take home miniature versions of their favorite players.

The latest Little People collection will feature the 2024 NFL franchise. The toys include quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and a member of Bills Mafia. The Buffalo Bills 2024 collector figure set will go on sale at Wegmans stores in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets Friday August 23rd at 6AM. for $24.99. According to WKBW, they will also be available while supplies last at Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Proceeds from sales will once again benefit Oishei Children's Hospital. East Aurora-based Fisher-Price has donated almost $3 million to the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation since the first Little People Buffalo Bills set debuted in 2021.

Last year's collection, featured tight end Dawson Knox, outside linebacker Von Miller, a Bills Super Fan and, of course, QB1 Josh Allen. You can check out Mattels website here to try and order online for this years, and last years. You can also shop for merch and more on eBay.

On Saturday August 24th, Democrat and Chronicle reports that Fisher-Price will host the official Junior Tailgate outside the stadium on Kids’ Day. It all leads up to where the Buffalo Bills take on the Carolina Panthers in a preseason matchup starting at 1PM.

Attendees can take part in family-friendly activities, including games, face painting and a coloring station. Bills' mascot Billy Buffalo will be at the event. Limited-edition Little People sets will also be on sale during the event, as will authentic autographed Bills' merchandise, according to Wegmans."

You can learn more online here.

